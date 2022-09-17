Mercyful Fate Releases Pro Video of Wacken Open Air 2022 Set Ahead of North American Tour

Spoiler alert: If you don't want to see what the upcoming Mercyful Fate tour might offer, look away now. Otherwise, relish in all the glory of the Danish act's set from Wacken Open Air 2022 featuring explosive performances of "Evil," "Come To The Sabbath," and "Satan's Fall."

The metal legends can be seen in pro-shot footage from their August appearance at the popular German event, released just days after announcing they're planning their first North America tour since 1999 (or 23 years if you're counting). Kicking off in Dallas on October 25 and wrapping in Atlanta November 16, the trek offers 14 total dates just in time for spooky season, though curiously there's no show planned for Halloween proper.

Of the anticipated tour dates, vocalist King Diamond stated, "These will be the first Mercyful Fate concerts in North American theaters in over 20 years. Memories of a lifetime. Your special chance to see Mercyful Fate with the full European festival production, but up close and personal. You cannot miss this … I hereby respectfully invite you to Come To The Sabbath by which you may free your soul and feast with us in the dark of Night. Witches and Demons, you may come as you are! Satanic Regards - King Diamond 666."

In addition to the vocalist, the band lineup features guitarists Hank Shermann and Mike Wead, drummer Bjarne T. Holm and bassist Joey Vera. (Former guitarist Michael Denner has expressed this thoughts after being left out of the reunion). The tour will also feature Kreator and Midnight for support slots.

A taste of the shows was given at this year's Psycho Las Vegas festival where Mercyful Fate also offered a taste of the new material they're working on with new track "The Jackal Of Salzburg," according to Setlist.fm. It's anticipated to appear on an upcoming 2023 studio album.

Watch Mercyful Fate's Performance at Wacken Open Air 2022

Mercyful Fate, Kreator + Midnight Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 25 – Dallas, Texas @ Factory

Oct. 27 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre

Oct. 29 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 30 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock

Nov. 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

Nov. 3 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

Nov. 4 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center

Nov. 5 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic

Nov. 8 – Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

Nov. 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theater

Nov. 11 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Nov. 13 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Nov. 14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

Nov. 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle