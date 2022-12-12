Metal Hall of Fame Unveils All 2023 Inductees – Sebastian Bach + More

The 2023 edition of the Metal Hall of Fame induction ceremony had already revealed that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's inductees. Now we have the full list of honorees at this year's metal gala. They include Sebastian Bach, guitarist Chris Impellitteri, influential thrash band Raven and Foreigner vocalist and solo artist Lou Gramm.

The 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame gala will take place Jan. 26 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. Sirius/XM host Eddie Trunk will co-host the ceremony with entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

As was previously revealed, guitar icon Steve Vai and drum legend Mike Portnoy will be on hand to induct Twisted Sister at the ceremony. "Twisted Sister is honored to be recognized by the Metal Hall of Fame and have our names alongside many of our peers." says Jay Jay French.

The night will also feature former Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio drummer Vinny Appice debuting his new band Scream Taker. The group features Jim Crean and Tony Franklin as well.

“The 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala is going to be an amazing event as

always," says Metal Hall of Fame CEO Pat Gesualdo. "There will be legendary Hard

Rock and Heavy Metal artist inductions, performances and exciting surprise

appearances!!"

Tickets are now on sale at this location.