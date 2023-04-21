10 Nickelback Lyrics That Would Fit in Any Metal Song

In March, I tried to convince the world that some of Nickelback's songs are actually really heavy. Since that article didn't seem to change the metal world's view of the Canadian rockers, I'm back again for round two. My previous article focused primarily on Nickelback's sound, so let's take a look at their lyricism.

Professor of sociology Deena Weinstein suggests one can analyze lyrical themes in metal music by loosely grouping them into two categories: Dionysian and Chaotic. The first category, a reference to the Roman god of wine Dionysus, celebrates “sex, drugs and rock and roll” while the second category focuses on darker subjects such as hell, injustice, carnage and death. However, not every metalhead agrees with Weinstein, arguing that there are too many different categories of metal to make sweeping generalizations about lyrical themes. For example, power metal often focuses on fantasy and mythology, and romantic love and relationships are common themes in glam metal.

For the purposes of this article — and to once again prove to everyone that Nickelback are actually pretty heavy — I'm going to use Weinstein’s Dionysian and Chaotic categorization method to compare Nickelback’s lyrics to similar lyrics from some of the genre’s most popular bands.