Check out our latest Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction? compilation, "Metalcore: Tales From a Scene."

We've had a lot of musicians appear in the video series over the years, so lately, we've been compiling them into episodes based on genre. A few weeks ago, we put one out called "Nu Metal: Tales From a Scene." This time, it's all about metalcore artists.

We've had members of Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Asking Alexandria, Bullet for My Valentine and Killswitch Engage play the game before, so we put all the most noteworthy moments from each of their Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction? episodes into one video for metalcore fans' viewing pleasure.

READ MORE: Metalcore Reddit Users Name Bands That Got Way Bigger Than They Expected

Metalcore had a surge of popularity in the 2000s, but still remains a beloved subgenre today. For fans old and new, the video compilation features the rockers tell stories from the genre's heyday, discuss why band members were fired, explain how they got their record deals and more.

Watch the episode below to hear tales from the metalcore scene. You can also check out our compilation of metalcore artists playing their favorite riffs here.

Metalcore: Tales From a Scene