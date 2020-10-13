Metallica’s Acoustic ‘All Within My Hands’ Concert + Auction Is Now a Pay-Per-View Event

Metallica are adjusting with the rest of the world during the pandemic, deciding to make their second annual All With My Hands Helping Hands concert and auction an online event for 2020. The band's first worldwide pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, streaming live from Metallica HQ.

Just like last year, the band will celebrate the spirit of giving back by playing an acoustic show, which will serve as a fundraiser for the All Within My Hands Foundation. The stream will start at 2PM PT on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Ticket holders can enjoy multiple replays up to 48 hours from the start of the first stream. Additional ticketing info, including special VIP packages and bundle options, can be found at 2nu.gs/Metallica.

As for the annual auction, Metallica have yet to reveal the auction items and experiences provided, but details will be made available closer to the event's date.

Metallica started the All Within My Hands Foundation in 2017, and during its existence the organization has been involved assisting food banks, donated aid to Covid-19 relief organizations, helped out with financial assistance during the West Coast wildfires and started a Metallica Scholars initiative providing financial assistance to community colleges across the country.

Metallica