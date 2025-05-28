Biggest Selling Metal Album of All Time Reaches New Rare Milestone

Congrats to Metallica, as metal's biggest selling album of all time, the self-titled Black Album, has now surpassed the 20 million copies sold mark in the U.S.

In the history of recorded music, only 13 albums have eclipsed the 20 million mark. Metallica's Black Album becomes the 14th and the first metal album to achieve the rare milestone.

The RIAA last certified the record in December 2012 and at that point the album has passed the 16 million mark. The Black Album was initially released on Aug. 11, 1991 and by Oct. 31 of the same year it had already broken the triple platinum mark.

The album is notable for such standout songs of "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," "Nothing Else Matters," "Sad But True," and "Wherever I May Roam." Of those, "Enter Sandman" was the biggest seller standing at nine times platinum as a single.

What Else Has Surpassed the 20 Million Sold Mark?

There are two albums that have passed the 30 million sold mark, with Eagles' Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 leading the way at 38 million. Michael Jackson's Thriller is not far behind at 34 million.

A classic from AC/DC and another Eagles album have both tallied over 25 billion. AC/DC's Back in Black sits at 27 million, while Eagles' Hotel California is at 26 million.

Led Zeppelin IV and The Beatles' self-titled set at 24 million. Billy Joel's Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II, Garth Brooks' Double Live and Pink Floyd's The Wall check in at 23 million.

The remainder of the 20 million club includes Hootie and the Blowfish's Cracked Rear View at 22 million, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours at 21 million and Green Day's Dookie and Shania Twain's Come On Over at 20 million.

And now Metallica is joining this rarified club with The Black Album.

But There's More ....

The RIAA wasn't quite done with Metallica yet when it came to new certifications. Along with The Black Album's success, it should also be noted that Master of Puppets has now eclipsed the 8 times platinum mark and could be on its way to being the band's next diamond record.

The 1986 album Master of Puppets featured the legendary title track as well as longtime Metallica favorites "Battery" and "Orion." It's also the heaviest rock album ever to be selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant,”

Metallica in 2025

Metallica have been continuing their legacy on the road this year, playing songs from their 72 Seasons album as well as classics from their legendary career, including material from both The Black Album and Master of Puppets.

Recent years have seen the band playing multi-night sets in major markets providing completely fresh setlists for both nights.

U.S. dates are currently booked through June 29 in Denver, while the band will finish out the year in Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. They're also set to appear at Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England. Get all touring and ticketing information through the band's website.