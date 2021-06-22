Metallica Announce Massive ‘Black Album’ Reissue With Elton John, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus + More
Metallica have announced a massive reissue of the Black Album featuring covers from a total of 53 artists. Bands including Ghost, Weezer, Royal Blood, Volbeat and more will share their take on classic Metallica tracks, along with solo artists such as Elton John, Corey Taylor and Miley Cyrus.
The new Blacklist album, along with a remastered version of the original Black Album, will both be released Sept. 10 via Blackened Recordings. “With contributions from countries all over the globe from the U.S. to Nigeria, there are tracks from singer-songwriters, country artists, electronic, and hip-hop artists alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music, and many, many more covering the entire spectrum from musicians we’ve shared the stage with, to some who were not even born yet when the original album was released!” Metallica write.
Additionally, 100 percent of the profits will be given to charity, split between Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and charities chosen by all 53 guest artists.
“In addition to raising money for charity, we wanted to show that Metallica’s music transcends genres, distance, and cultures, and we like to think that – with everyone’s help – we’ve done just that. It was important to us that the artists could choose whichever song they most connected to; it didn’t matter if we already had multiple versions of a song, if an artist wanted to cover that song, so be it. We were honored to have artists of this caliber want to be a part of the project and we hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed putting it all together!"
See the full track listing for Blacklist below along with Metallica’s teaser clips for the new releases. Click here to pre-order Blacklist and check out the Miley Cyrus cover of "Nothing Else Matters" with Watt, Elton John, Yo Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith below,
Blacklist Track Listing:
ALESSIA CARA & THE WARNING / ENTER SANDMAN
MAC DEMARCO / ENTER SANDMAN
GHOST / ENTER SANDMAN
JUANES / ENTER SANDMAN
RINA SAWAYAMA / ENTER SANDMAN
WEEZER / ENTER SANDMAN
SAM FENDER / SAD BUT TRUE (LIVE)
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT / SAD BUT TRUE
MEXICAN INSTITUTE OF SOUND FEAT. LA PERLA & GERA MX / SAD BUT TRUE
ROYAL BLOOD / SAD BUT TRUE
ST. VINCENT / SAD BUT TRUE
WHITE REAPER / SAD BUT TRUE
YB / SAD BUT TRUE
BIFFY CLYRO / HOLIER THAN THOU
THE CHATS / HOLIER THAN THOU
OFF! / HOLIER THAN THOU
PUP / HOLIER THAN THOU
COREY TAYLOR / HOLIER THAN THOU
CAGE THE ELEPHANT / THE UNFORGIVEN
VISHAL DADLANI, DIVINE, SHOR POLICE / THE UNFORGIVEN
DIET CIG / THE UNFORGIVEN
FLATBUSH ZOMBIES FEAT. DJ SCRATCH / THE UNFORGIVEN
HA*ASH / THE UNFORGIVEN
JOSÉ MADERO / THE UNFORGIVEN
MOSES SUMNEY / THE UNFORGIVEN
J BALVIN / WHEREVER I MAY ROAM
CHASE & STATUS FEAT. BACKROAD GEE / WHEREVER I MAY ROAM
THE NEPTUNES / WHEREVER I MAY ROAM
JON PARDI / WHEREVER I MAY ROAM
SEBASTIAN / DON'T TREAD ON ELSE MATTERS
PORTUGAL. THE MAN FEAT. AARON BEAM / DON'T TREAD ON ME
VOLBEAT / DON'T TREAD ON ME
THE HU / THROUGH THE NEVER
TOMI OWÓ / THROUGH THE NEVER
PHOEBE BRIDGERS / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
MILEY CYRUS FEAT. WATT, ELTON JOHN, YO-YO MA, ROBERT TRUJILLO, CHAD SMITH / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
DAVE GAHAN / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
MICKEY GUYTON / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
DERMOT KENNEDY / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
MON LAFERTE / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
IGOR LEVIT / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
MY MORNING JACKET / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
PG ROXETTE / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
DARIUS RUCKER / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
CHRIS STAPLETON / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
TRESOR / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
GOODNIGHT, TEXAS / OF WOLF AND MAN
IDLES / THE GOD THAT FAILED
IMELDA MAY / THE GOD THAT FAILED
CHERRY GLAZERR / MY FRIEND OF MISERY
IZÏA / MY FRIEND OF MISERY
KAMASI WASHINGTON / MY FRIEND OF MISERY
RODRIGO Y GABRIELA / THE STRUGGLE WITHIN