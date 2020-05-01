Metallica Perform New Version of ‘Blackened’ From Their Homes

Metallica have surprised fans with a new version of their song "Blackened" recorded from the comfort of their homes.

The clip with the stripped down version of the classic track surfaced on the band's YouTube page with the message, "Here’s a little something we cooked up over the last few days. Hope you’re all safe & sound. Have a great weekend."

You can check out the performance of "Blackened," which comes from the band's 1988 album ...And Justice for All, as well as the original below.

Earlier this week during a Twitter chat with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Metallica's drummer Lars Ulrich discussed the possibility of the band writing a new album while in quarantine.

Metallica: Blackened 2020

Metallica, "Blackened"