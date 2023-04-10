Metallica Challenge Marching Bands With New Competition

Metallica's music is already a favorite at many stadiums and sports competitions, but you may hear more of it over the next year. That's because Metallica has opened up a national marching band competition, seeking out the best performances of their music on multiple levels of expertise with cash prizes being doled out in five different categories.

Metallica have chosen 13 tracks from their catalog, including "Lux Æterna" from their upcoming release 72 Seasons, that the bands can choose to cover for the competition. The other options include "Creeping Death," "Enter Sandman," "Fade to Black," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Fuel," "Hit the Lights," "Master of Puppets," "One," "Sad But True," "Seek & Destroy," "The Unforgiven" and "Wherever I May Roam."

All bands entering the competition will have a library of marching band charts for the songs provided by Hal Leonard at sheetmusicdirect.com.

Bands will compete in five categories, with two collegiate division winners receiving $75,000 and $40,000. A high school winner will receive $15,000, while a "fan favorite" section from the collegiate competition will get $10,000 and a fan favorite from the high school competition will also get $10,000.

Both high school and collegiate winners will be narrowed down to five finalists by professional judges, with Metallica's members selecting the finale prize winners in each category and fan-voting helping to pick the two "fan favorite" winners.

The victors in each category will win musical instruments and equipment for their school programs at the values listed above, furnished by Metallica and sponsors including Tama, KHS America, Zildjian, D’Addario, and Gator, in partnership with Sweetwater.

Video submissions for the Metallica Marching Band Competition are due by Nov. 16, 2023, with voting beginning on Nov. 17, 2023. Winners will be selected on Dec. 1, 2023.

To get started and to learn more about the competition, visit the Metallica Marching Band website.

Meanwhile, you can catch Metallica in their natural form playing shows this year and into 2024. Be sure to get your tickets here.