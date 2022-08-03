Metallica Collab With ‘Stranger Things’ for New Hellfire Club Merch

Don't you wish you could join the "Hellfire Club"? The Metallica-loving Eddie Munson has become the breakout character from Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things series, and his "Hellfire Club" may be about to grow significantly, as Metallica have now teamed with Stranger Things for a special merch collaboration.

"Eddie, this one's for you," state Metallica in announcing the new merch line. "We're having the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club so we're scouting out 'lost sheep' and outsiders to join. Do you think you have what it takes? Then suit up."

Fans can pick up Metallica branded "Hellfire Club" merch in the form of a white with black sleeves jersey, a black T-shirt and a black hoodie. And you can pick up these Metallica Hellfire Club items via Metallica's webstore, through Netflix or via Metallica's Probity Merch UK store.

The items come in sizes ranging from small to 2XL. The jersey retails for $39.99, the hoodie is $59.99 and the T-shirt is $34.99. Get a closer look at each item below.

Metallica X Stranger Things "Hellfire Club" Merch

Metallica Metallica loading...

Metallica Metallica loading...

Metallica Metallica loading...

Metallica Metallica loading...