Metallica Detail May ‘Month of Giving’ Plans

Metallica's All Within My Hands charitable foundation has typically found time during the month of May to urge fans to take part in a day of service, helping out at food banks across the country. This year, with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the world, the band has refocused their charitable efforts, announcing plans for a May Month of Giving.

"Inspired by #GivingTuesdayNow, we decided to make May our Month of Giving, to do our part in meeting the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19," state the band. "Rather than focusing on one campaign this year, every Tuesday throughout May we will spotlight a different organization we are supporting through our AWMH grants for COVID-19 relief."

They continue, "Each week we will share with you what these organizations do and show you how you can chip in. The Metallica Store will also feature select 'Month of Giving' products and donate proceeds to our partner organizations throughout the entire month of May."

Week one finds the band shining their attention on the Feeding America organization. AWMH reached out to our partner food banks across the United States and asked them what, in their own words, they need most at each location.

It is definitely a time of need for Feeding America, as the band revealed, "Our friends and partners at Feeding America shared some stark numbers with us. In order to meet the increasing demand, the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks will need an estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to provide food to people facing hunger and to sustain and quickly evolve operations amidst the COVID-19 crisis." You can see what Metallica-branded products you get for helping out and learn how to aid Feeding America branches across the nation here.

Future weeks will turn the spotlight on Crew Nation, the USBG National Charity Foundation and Direct Relief.

Lars Ulrich Speaks About Metallica's May #MonthOfGiving