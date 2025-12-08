Two Metallica Fans Earn Lifetime Ban From Stadium After Recent Stunt

Two Metallica fans now find themselves facing a lifetime ban from Perth's Optus Stadium due to stunt they pulled while trying to get a better look at the band during the group's early November performance.

Metallica made their way to Australia back in November and during a Nov. 1 concert two fans were busted after they were caught attempting to scale one of the speaker towers during the show.

For their actions, both men ended up in court.

According to Perth Now, 20-year-old Beau William Loch Rollings and 23-year-old Rory Hugh Culbert received their punishment this past week for climbing the tower during Metallica's two-hour performance.

During the Perth Magistrates court case last Tuesday, it was revealed that both men jumped over security fencing around 10:30PM, then scaled the tower from about 10 to 50 meters for approximately 20 minutes before climbing back down.

Both men were charged with trespassing and pled guilty during their first hearing. The police prosecutor added that the two men gave "no explanation" for their actions. Their phones, which contained footage of the incident, were also seized in the investigation.

Rollings' counsel told the court that it was "just stupid behavior" and that it was something he did not intend to repeat. Rollings told the magistrate that he had been drinking prior to the incident. He was reprimanded, as the magistrate stated that it was "an incredibly stupid thing to do and a good way to ruin your night out."

Rollings was fined $1000, ordered to pay $308.80 in court costs and received a lifetime ban from the entertainment venue. Culbert, who was sentenced separately, received a similar punishment including the lifetime ban.