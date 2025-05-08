Metallica Fans Set Off Seismograph at Recent Show

It's safe to say that Metallica's most recent show "rocked" after fans helped to set off a response to their music that kept local seismographs active. But if you see where the show was held and are a college football fan, you likely will understand why this happened.

That's right, Metallica played Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday night (May 8) as part of their North American tour. The stadium doubles as the home of the Virginia Tech Hokies who famously adopted "Enter Sandman" as their theme song that's become one of the most saluted musical traditions in college sports. Fans at games have frequently set off seismographs over the years by jumping in unison to the opening drumming of "Enter Sandman" as their team takes the field.

Metallica have kept close ties with Virginia Tech over the years, but surprisingly this marked the first time that the band has actually performed "Enter Sandman" within that vaunted football stadium since the college adopted the team introduction music.

Metallica Sets Off the Seismographs

Fans attending the Metallica performance at Lane Stadium got a double dose of sorts of "Enter Sandman." The song played as intro music hyping up the crowd before they first took the stage.

As shared by WRAL meteorologist Chris Michaels, it was pretty easy to tell when fans welcomed the band to the stage by looking at the seismograph reading which was pinging heavily in the red as the intro music played.

The Tri-Cities Weather and Alert Crew also made note of the Metallica fans setting off the seismograph as they performed "Enter Sandman"

What the Audience During Metallica's "Enter Sandman" Looked Like

Numerous fan-shot videos from the Metallica "Enter Sandman" performance of the crowd have turned up on social media. Get a closer look to see what it was like as the fans literally rocked the place. There's plenty of shaky video to check out below.

Metallica's Day + Night in Blacksburg

Metallica seemed to make the most of the day, spending time with Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry ahead of the concert. "I can't tell you how excited everybody is. It is unbelievable and it's on everybody's bucket list," said the coach in greeting the members of the band.

"Thanks for the vibe man. It's unbelievable what you guys have done to that song," responded James Hetfield. "I bet China could feel it." The band members were then presented with their own personalized Virginia Tech football jerseys.

As for the show itself, the group played a 16-song set for fans in attendance, appropriately saving "Enter Sandman" for last. James Hetfield promptly teased the crowd with a "goodnight" before suggesting that they might be missing something.

Per Setlist.fm, the performance was filled with Metallica hits, while Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett chose "Hell and Back" for their nightly "doodle" for the first time since 2012.