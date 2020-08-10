Metallica Announce First Show of 2020, Will Broadcast to Drive-In Theaters

Metallica have just announced their first concert of 2020 and it will be broadcast on Aug, 29 to hundreds of drive-in and outdoor movie theaters across the United States and Canada.

Ever inventive, Metallica are getting around the COVID-19 pandemic in style, allowing fans to stay safe and socially distance while enjoying the concert experience. The legendary thrash band will shoot the concert nearby their Northern California headquarters and send the footage off to their team of editors, mixing the show to the standards fans have come to expect from MetallicaTV.

Three Days Grace will serve as the opening act for Metallica’s Aug. 29 show, for which tickets will go on sale Aug. 14. Pre-sale tickets, available to Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale Aug. 12.

As for admission, one concert ticket will admit one carload of fans, allowing up to six people to enjoy the show for one price.

Drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

For tickets and a full list of locations for Metallica’s drive-in concert experience, head over to Ticketmaster.