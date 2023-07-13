Metallica’s ‘Fuel’ Soundtracks New Video For Lunar NASA Mission – YEAH!!!

Metallica's hit song "Fuel" is featured as the soundtrack to a 30-second clip of a shuttle launch as part of a promotional video for NASA's Artemis lunar missions.

The moon exploration program developed by the U.S. space agency launched its first flight back in 2017 and now has eyes on 2024 for the first crewed flight of this particular mission.

Famously, at the top of the song, James Hetfield shouts, "Give me fuel / Give me fire / Give me that which I desire." And, well, this video has a tremendous amount of fire thanks to the massive fuel tanks on the shuttle and, if your desire is to go to the moon, NASA has that part of the song covered too.

It's a pretty amazing achievement to be on NASA's radar like this as they shared the video clip in celebration of today, which is the International Day of Rock.

From the observer state, it somehow feels like an ordinary day in the life of metal's biggest band — from a week-long stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live prior to the release of their new album, 72 Seasons, to having numerous Metallica days held where Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants play, to performing in Antarctica, being featured in one of the biggest scenes in the history of hit TV show Stranger Things... the list goes on and on.

So, Metallica and NASA? Sure, why not?!

Take a look at the video directly below.

The Artemis program aims to return humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission landed a crew on the lunar surface back in 1972. NASA, who is leading the program, is working in partnership with four other agencies — ESA (European Space Agency), JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

And guess what? Part of the mission uses the Orion spacecraft, the very same name of the fan-favorite track off Metallica's 1986 masterpiece Master of Puppets.

Yeah!!!