A few weeks after releasing "Lux Æterna," Metallica shared a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video for the song. Now, not long after releasing the second single from 72 Seasons, "Screaming Suicide," Metallica have given fans another peek into their creative process.

"For this video, we want to be a little different than the last one," director Tim Saccenti is seen telling Lars Ulrich. "It's a little less like stadium projection. A little more internal. Playing to yourself."

Ulrich responded positively as he admitted he's been playing the song by himself for the last few weeks, to which Saccenti said, "That's kind of the vibe."

Much of the new video gives fans an idea of all the work and focus that went into making the official music video for "Screaming Suicide," but it also shows the lighter side of some of the band members. At one point, James Hetfield is seen messing around on Ulrich's drum kit and in another instance, Robert Trujillo is pulling hair out of his mouth from headbanging a bit too well.

"So loose, at the beginning," Hetfield asked Saccenti about how to perform in the video. The director—who led the creation for the "Lux Æterna" music video, too—concurred, answering, "Loose, and you're kind of almost feeling your way through the song."

During Saccenti's answer, Hetfield remarked to himself, "Introspective."

You can check out the almost-10-minute video in the player below.

Watch "Screaming Suicide" Behind-the-Scenes Video

"Screaming Suicide" will be the third track on 72 Seasons, which is set for release on Friday, April 14 via the band's own label, Blackened Recordings.

72 Seasons is produced by Greg Fidelman, Hetfield and Ulrich and will be packed with more than 77 minutes of brand-new rock and roll from Metallica. This marks their first studio album since Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, which hit the streets on Nov. 18, 2016.

