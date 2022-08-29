Metallica Reveal Plan for In-Person 2022 Fundraising Concert + Auction

It's on, it's in person and it's should be pretty spectacular. We're talking about the 2022 edition of Metallica's annual "Helping Hands" Concert and Auction, as the band continue to be one of the more philanthropic acts acts in music.

This marks the third year of the special show, which annually raises funds for Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation that in turn is used in a variety of areas from helping out food banks to providing scholarships and assisting with critical local services.

"We’re excited to announce the date of our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction as we invite you to join us in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2022, for a very special show benefiting All Within My Hands. It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now," stated the group.

"We’re excited to share all the amazing things the Foundation has accomplished and we are inspired to look toward the future. Of course, we’ll cap it all off with a full night of live music!"

While the city and date are set, the exact location of the special show as well as ticketing information has yet to be revealed. So stay tuned and enjoy this early holiday celebration with the band.

Metallica.com Metallica.com loading...