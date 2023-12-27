Metallica’s James Hetfield Has a Message + Goals for 2024

On the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast, James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo talked about some highlights of the M72 world tour as well as their goals for 2024.

Trujillo mentions that he was studying French during the pandemic and would like to back to leaning languages, as well as get more organized in his "domestic life."

As for Papa Het, the Metallica frontman had a lot to say despite not being the type to usually take a step back when looking at a brand new year.

"I usually don't put a lot of stock into New Year's stuff, but reflecting on the past year, [I'm] super grateful for what I've got, what I've gone through. [I] always really look forward to what the next year will bring," Hetfield says when looking ahead to 2024, "The older I get, the harder and easier it gets. So, I'm always looking forward to getting back out on the road, playing some shows, seeing some faces, familiar faces and new faces at the shows."

His viewpoint is one we can all take a lesson from as he aims to strengthen himself from within.

"I guess the New Year is kind of a cleansing," Hetfield continues, "and I've got a new goal or something. I'm really just continuing to try and improve myself, get better, have a better attitude about life, about other people's lives, and just try to bring as much joy to people as possible."

Listen to the full podcast episode below.

The Metallica Report Podcast: Episode 22

Metallica's 2024 Plans

Metallica's M72 world tour in support of this year's 72 Seasons will continue through late September of next year.

Their first 2024 shows are set for May 24 and 26 in Munich, Germany.

See all of their upcoming dates here.

