Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Defeated by Mrs. Smith in Wah-Wah Guitar Battle

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett is no longer the undisputed master of the wah-wah pedal. After facing off with guitarist Mrs. Smith for a ‘Cry Baby Battle Royale,’ the granny shredder emerged victorious, receiving the golden wah-wah plaque to commemorate the historic occasion.

"I'm the number-one wah-wah abuser, Mrs. Smith claimed during an interview on the Mark Agnesi Show. “I abuse the wah more than Kirk Hammett and I've challenged him multiple times to a wah-off. Why are you hiding behind your wah-wah pedal, Kirk Hammett?"

Hammett later took to his Instagram account to accept Smith’s challenge, setting the date for March 8, during a gig with Hammett’s covers project The Wedding Band.

Between cuts from Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, the Ramones and more, Hammett and Smith faced off for over six minutes, wah-ing the crowd into a frenzy.

Admitting defeat, Hammett conceded, “I can’t do it, I can’t compete with that. I can’t compete with four wah pedals at once. I forfeit!. I think I’ve just been out-wahed, people. A moment in history has just occurred.” Smith took her victory graciously, admitting she learned everything she knows from Kirk Hammett.

Watch the epic battle between Kirk Hammett and Mrs. Smith in the clip below.

Kirk Hammett Vs. Mrs. Smith - Wah-Wah Guitar Battle