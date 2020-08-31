Metallica KnuckleBonz ‘Rock Icons’ Statues Are Coming Soon

While Metallica have been honored in many ways over the years, the band will now be the subject of a KnuckleBonz limited-edition statue collection. It's part of the company's ongoing "Rock Iconz" series, with the metal legends certainly fitting that bill.

The statues of James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo were modeled after each band member during their "WorldWired" tour. Each of the statues will be hand-crafted at 1/9 scale, making the average height of each statue 8.5" tall.

The statues were hand-painted, numbered and each comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. Only 3000 of the statues were created for this limited edition run, making them a collector's item for sure.

Knucklebonz.com

“We are so pleased and honored to be working with Metallica on these new limited-edition collectibles for our series,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. “We hope to create something that represents every era for Metallica from today back to the advent of Thrash.”

Each individual statue sells for $149 apiece, while the full set of four can be purchased for $536.40. Orders can be placed here and the anticipated ship date is early 2021.

