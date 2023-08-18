Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recently explained why the metal band's huge 360-degree stage on their ongoing "M72 World Tour" is "doughnut" shaped, and he uncovered how Metallica devised the concept to better include concertgoers in the show.

But did his need for four drum kits on the gargantuan platform come before or after Metallica approved the design? It's a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario. Regardless, it's no miniature foam model of Stonehenge that was sketched out on a napkin.

See Metallica's stage in use in the video below.

"This is the first time we've done a 360-degree stage in a stadium setup," Ulrich tells The New York Times in an interview this week (Aug. 16).

"We tried to crack the code on that for years," he adds. "Everything that we had done always had a center point. We were going down this rabbit hole a year ago, and all of a sudden it was like, Well, hang on, why does the band have to be in the center?"

He says, "It was like, What's the opposite of the band being in the center? And that would be the fans being in the center. And that's when we came up with the doughnut concept, where you play on the doughnut itself and then the fans are in the doughnut hole."

Ulrich continues, "And then, well, where do the drums go? Then the concept of the four drum kits — one drum kit in each of the four different directions — came up, and then it sort of went from there."

He concludes, "You know, all this … makes a lot of sense when it's in an email or it looks really good on a napkin. Nine months later you’re in the first venue trying to figure out what … you're doing,"

In April, Metallica released their newest, 72 Seasons. The band is now on tour across North America, with more dates coming next year.

