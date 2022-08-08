Some Stranger Things viewers are currently turning against Metallica in an attempt to "cancel" the veteran metal band after learning more about their past.

The latest clash of heavy metal and cancel culture, it was kicked up in a viral video last week (Aug. 6) by TikTok user Serena Trueblood. The influencer hosts a series of clips on the social media platform called "Is Your Fav Problematic" that covers many musical artists.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Several TikTok commenters on Trueblood's Metallica installment — they appear to be some of the new listeners spurred by Stranger Things 4's "Master of Puppets" inclusion; Metallica welcomed them last month — responded with regret for their recent Metallica purchases. However, on TikTok as well as on Twitter, others defended the band.

But what really is cancel culture? AP News deems the term a "buzzword that creates more confusion than clarity" before describing it as "a mechanism where a chorus of voices, amplified on social media, tries to silence a point of view that they find offensive by trying to damage or destroy the reputation of the person who has given offense." Dictionary.com calls it "the popular practice of withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive."

However it's described, Trueblood tests Metallica for their past actions caught on photos or video, including members such as former bassist Jason Newsted appearing to do Nazi salutes onstage. Trueblood also shows concert clips where Metallica make fun of the death of Kurt Cobain after the Nirvana singer's 1994 suicide. (One includes Megadeth's Dave Mustaine — however, the musician was already out of Metallica at the time.)

Trueblood also seems to claim that Metallica singer James Hetfield kept Ice-T's Body Count off the 1992 Metallica tour with Guns N' Roses due to the hip-hop artist's race. Included is a classic MTV News clip suggesting the source of the rumor as Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose.

Naturally, Metallica fans on Twitter reacted in droves to Trueblood's video. One tweet summarized, "The fact metallica welcomed and defended all the new fans that came from the stranger things fandom and they've gone and THROWN IT BACK IN THEIR FACES…"

But another seemed to counter in support of Trueblood's take, "Metallica fans proving they're racist lmao." Yet another replied, "Search Metallica cancelled… all about racism etc." See many more Twitter reactions underneath the video.

Plenty in rock and metal have spoken out against cancel culture. They include Disturbed's David Draiman, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, System of a Down's John Dolmayan, KISS and Kelly Osbourne. Earlier this year, Sharon Osbourne tried to show hypocrisy within cancel culture, saying, "If Hitler were alive today, they would give him a TV show."

This month, Metallica wrap their summer 2022 world tour. Check for tickets at this link.

Serena Trueblood, "Is Your Fav Problematic 65: Metallica"

