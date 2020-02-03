A property once owned by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recently netted a hefty price on the real estate market. According to the Mercury News, the residence was sold for $10.3 million.

As you can see from the gallery, it's a gorgeous 13,000 square foot home in Tiburon in Marin County that overlooks the bay from San Francisco. The residence sits on a 20,000 square foot lot and comes with plenty of amenities that have made the home unique to the drummer.

The residence comes with a bar area, a recording space and the musician also has an indoor basketball court as well.

The home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, a sauna, an aquarium and various other amenities. Public records list Ulrich as a past owner of the property, which is now under a trust. Compass is the listing agent.

Ulrich will be busy later this spring when Metallica return to touring. Things begin with a March 28 All Within My Hands benefit show in San Francisco before the group ventures off to South America in April. They also have five U.S. festival appearances in the spring and fall where they'll perform multiple sets over the weekends. See all of their scheduled touring here.