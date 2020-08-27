Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Once Worked Lights for an Oasis Show

Metallica's Lars Ulrich has professed his love for Oasis over the years, but in a recent interview he revealed one time where his love for their music was put to the test, as he was pressed into action to help with lights for a performance in New Jersey.

Speaking with NME, the Metallica drummer recalled, “I first became familiar with Oasis in the late summer of ’94. I was reading all these crazy articles in NME – I loved their arrogance, confidence and how every other word would be ‘cunt’ or ‘fuck’. Then I fell in love with the music, so I flew to see them play in New Jersey. One thing led to another and I found myself tapping along to the sounds on the lighting board – I guess there were a man short and it was great fun and obviously lots of crazy shenanigans and stories.”

Back in 2014, Ulrich also spoke with The Guardian where he first relayed the story, explaining that Oasis were down a crew member and needed someone to help with the lights. "I was the only one in the building that knew the songs," he added.

Oasis have remained a major presence in Ulrich's life, with the drummer revealing back in 2014 that it was actually Noel Gallagher that convinced him to give up cocaine.

“In the early days, I'd always get drunk way faster than the other guys. I realized that if there was a little bit of cocaine involved I could stay up longer, instead of ending up face down in the corner passed out three hours before the party ended. I loved the social elements of cocaine. I loved the danger of it," explained Ulrich.

He added, “Then about 10 years ago, I read an interview with Noel Gallagher, in which he said: 'I just stopped doing cocaine.' I thought that was really cool: it felt so fresh, so honest, so pure — I love that side of him. I've never had an addictive personality, so I woke up one day and said, 'Enough.'”