Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.

Taylor has taken the popular social media trope of what if one thing was done by another, pairing up Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" and making it sound as if Slipknot had written it instead. The end result is crushing, not only brutally heavy, but done with a speed and double-kick added touch that puts a fresh stamp on the original version.

"If slipknot wrote master of puppets it’d be better than this, but here’s my take!," wrote Taylor humbly on the social media platforms, then settling in behind the kit to pound away at a feverish pace, only to match that ferocity and intensity in cutaway shots to playing the guitar. Watch it all play out below.

If Slipknot Wrote "Master of Puppets"

Taylor has been growing a following via his platforms, but the Slipknot/"Master of Puppets" performance has become his breakout video eclipsing 156,000 "loves" on TikTok. Taylor has also performed as if Eddie Van Halen played in Red Hot Chili Peppers and done a blistering "Jingle Bells" metal cover as well. You can follow him on TikTok and YouTube.