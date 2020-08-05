Metallica have been so giving lately. Between streaming full concerts every Monday throughout the pandemic and the recent announcement of the upcoming S&M2 album, fans still get to be just as connected as ever with 'em. Now, they've dropped another song from the live album — "Moth Into Flame."

"Moth Into Flame" was the second single released from Metallica's 2016 album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct. According to Setlist.fm, the song was debuted live for the first time at Webster Hall in New York on September 27, 2016 — the 30th anniversary of Cliff Burton's death. A few months later, the group performed the song with Lady Gaga at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in 2017.

S&M2, which will be available Aug. 28, features performances from Metallica's 2019 concerts with the San Francisco Symphony at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Several different sets are available, ranging from the album only, to the DVD version, to a special-edition box set.

Pre-order your S&M2 here now, and check out a video of Robert Trujillo unboxing the deluxe version below.

Metallica - "Moth Into Flame (Live)"

Robert Trujillo Unboxing Metallica S&M2