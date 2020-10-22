Feel the rumble? That's the sound of the Aftershock Festival returning to Sacramento's Discovery Park for the fall of 2021! Festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced the 2021 dates and lineup, including headliners Metallica, My Chemical Romance and Limp Bizkit.

The 2021 event expands to four days with Limp Bizkit headlining the all-new Thursday bill on Oct. 7. They'll be joined by Parkway Drive, Testament, Hatebreed, Exodus, Knocked Loose and Fit for a King.

Though they missed out on 2020 due to the pandemic Metallica are back to headline two of the nights (Friday and Sunday) while the highly anticipated My Chemical Romance reunion leads the Saturday festivities. Check out the daily lineups below.

Thursday, October 7: Limp Bizkit, Parkway Drive, Testament, Hatebreed, Exodus, Knocked Loose, Fit for a King

Friday, October 8: Metallica, Rancid, Volbeat, SEETHER, +LIVE+, Skillet, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Pop Evil, Butcher Babies, Des Rocs, Ayron Jones, Crobot, Cleopatrick, Ego Kill Talent, Crown Lands, UnityTX, Contracult Collective

Saturday, October 9: My Chemical Romance, The Offspring, Machine Gun Kelly, Gojira, ?? ??? (TBA reunion), Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Asking Alexandria, Body Count, Badflower, Thursday, L7, Atreyu, Bones UK, South of Eden, The Black Moods, Another Day Dawns, American Teeth

Sunday, October 10: Metallica, Social Distortion, Rise Against, Mastodon, Pennywise, The Pretty Reckless, Black Veil Brides, Steel Panther, Yelawolf, Grandson, From Ashes To New, Alien Weaponry, LAW, The Blue Stones, The Contortionist, Higher Power, Creeper, The Cold Stares

Rancid said, “We can’t wait to play at Aftershock 2021 with our Bay Area brothers Metallica. We first played with them on the Lollapalooza tour in 1996 along with the Ramones and later down the road we toured across South America together. It’s gonna be wild, see ya in the pit!”

Passes are on sale now and can be purchased for only $20 down. Payments will then be spread out over the next nine months, beginning in December.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early and save since 3-Day and Single Day pass prices will increase in the coming weeks. 4-Day passes are very limited and there will be no single day passes sold for Thursday night. Passes for Aftershock have sold out for five years straight.

General Admission and VIP Aftershock passes start at following prices:

● Single Day General Admission: starting at $119.50 + fees

● Single Day VIP: starting at $249.50 + fees

● 3-Day General Admission (Friday, Saturday, Sunday): starting at $329.50 + fees

● 3-Day VIP (Friday, Saturday, Sunday): starting at $599.50 + fees

● 4-Day General Admission (Thursday night, Friday, Saturday, Sunday): starting at

$379.50 + fees

● 4-Day VIP (Thursday night, Friday, Saturday, Sunday): $674.50 + fees

Head to the Aftershock 2021 festival website here to get your tickets.

Also, new in 2021 is the exclusive Aftershock’s 10 Days of Shocking Giveaways which launches Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 and will include the opportunity to win amazing prize packs from festival sponsors, along with passes to Aftershock 2021. Visit the festival website and follow on social media for more details.

Aftershock 2021 Trailer

2021 Aftershock Festival

Danny Wimmer Presents