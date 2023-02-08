Metallica launched their philanthropic foundation All Within My Hands in 2017 with a focus on creating sustainable communities across the world through developing and supporting workforce education, joining the fight against hunger and aiding other critical local services.

While the foundation raises money and awareness in many different ways, the one that is most public-facing has been the semi-annual Helping Hands Concert and Auction. The third edition of this benefit held in 2022 raised more than $3 million, outdoing the first two benefits combined.

The benefit concert was held on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and featured many special guests throughout the night, not to mention several one-of-a-kind items available through the auction.

The highlight of the evening, though, came courtesy of Metallica putting on not one but two distinct performances; the first set was acoustic and featured several covers, and the second was fully electric and included the live debut of "Lux Æterna."

"The Los Angeles event was the largest fundraiser in our history," Executive Director Peter Delgrosso said, "and we profoundly appreciate the generosity of everyone involved. We could not have achieved these results otherwise."

Not only did the Helping Hands benefit raise $3 million, but Metallica have also announced that they've been able to give away more than $1 million thanks to the sales of The Metallica Blacklist, the massive compilation that was released in conjunction with the 30th-anniversary box set and reissues of the "Black Album."

The compilation features 53 unique covers of every song from Metallica, with each artist picking a charity that they wanted their efforts to support. As described in a press release, "All profits from the album go to charity, with half donated to [All Within My Hands] and the other half split between organizations of each artist's choice."

This marks the first round of donations generated by The Metallica Blacklist.

And if that wasn't enough good work to celebrate, All Within My Hands and Metallica did plenty more throughout 2022, including donating $100,000 to World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief, aiding in their relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Florida in the wake of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian and giving $20,000 to the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh following their concert at PNC Park on Aug. 14.

All Within My Hands supports many different efforts, including Metallica Scholars and the #MetallicaGivesBack campaign; you can read all about their work and the various organizations they support here.

And if you want a better sense of the overall work of All Within My Hands, check out a very special episode of CNBC's The Shift in the video player below.

