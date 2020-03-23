Metallica Revising 2020 Tour Plans During Coronavirus Pandemic

One big piece of info came through in Danny Wimmer Presents announcement about their 2020 festivals ... Metallica are back on the bill for Louder Than Life after a fourth day was added that didn't conflict with their scheduling. That's one of several changes for the band's touring in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The group addressed their planned South American shows with Greta Van Fleet, the aforementioned Danny Wimmer Presents festivals and let fans in Australia and New Zealand know that they are working on plans there as well in a new statement issued Monday (March 23). Read what they have to say below:

Greetings . . . not from our usual HQ haunts, but this time from our living rooms, bedrooms and basements. As many of you know, in our nearly forty years of touring, we’ve had a few mishaps along the way; broken bones, trashed appendixes, a pyro mishap, backs thrown out, crazy weather, food poisoning (beware of the oysters!) and even one way next-level anxiety attack! None of it has ever stopped us, but this is obviously a very different time and leaving the house now literally means taking your life in your hands. Unfortunately, in these surreal times that means we have to stay away from each other for the foreseeable future before we can start thinking about ‘Tallica family reunions around the world.

We’re all putting safety first, self-isolating and socially distancing, but not forever! With that said, the South American shows originally planned for April are in the process of moving to December, Greta Van Fleet is going to stay on board to take this ride with us, and we’ll be hitting each and every city, but a few venues may have changed. We’ll be back later this week with the new dates and details about tickets, venues and everything you need to know to help you make plans.

For those of you in the States, you know that we have some festival dates planned in May and unfortunately the news is not quite as good. With heavy hearts, we’re here to let you know that Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona and Sonic Temple in Columbus have all been cancelled. There is one bright note; Louder Than Life in Louisville (September 17 – 20) has ADDED a date and we’re excited that we’ll once again be able to partake in the festivities as we’ll be hitting the stage on Thursday, September 17th to kick off what will be four days of live music and good vibes. Additional headliners for the remainder of Louder Than Life will be announced at a later date, please head over to https://dannywimmerpresents.com for all the information. Details regarding refunds and exchanges for the May shows will also be available there this Thursday, March 26th.

Finally, to our friends in Australia and New Zealand, please know that we have not forgotten and you’re still in our hearts and minds. We will make it to your part of the world as soon as we can. We promise!

We’ll sign off for now by sending you our love during these trying times. Here’s to looking back on this period soon with renewed appreciation for all the amazing times together with our extended Metallica family around the world. For now, go hang with your significant others, kids, pets, parents . . . whomever you have in your space. Create your playlists, watch some movies, try some old-fashioned board games and most importantly, stay safe. We’ll keep in touch!