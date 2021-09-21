For the second time in less than a week, Metallica played a surprise club show, this time at The Metro in Chicago.

The gig was announced just hours before the performance was set to take place, with tickets priced at $19.83 to commemorate the last time Metallica were onstage at The Metro — 1983, at the beginning of their now historic career. That night nearly four decades ago is significant in the band's history, as two song performances ("No Remorse" and "Metal Militia") were used on the Cliff 'Em All DVD and the entire show footage was later released as part of the Kill 'Em All deluxe boxset.

Just like their Sept. 16 show at The Independent in San Francisco, Metallica played a 16-song set, though this one differed considerably. Exactly half of the set turned over, while the metal legends opted to keep the other eight tracks from last week's set in rotation, including opener "Whiplash," which had never kicked off a Metallica concert once prior to that San Francisco event.

See fan-shot footage of "Master of Puppets," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Harvester of Sorrow" and "One" at the bottom of the page, where you'll find the complete 16-song set from the night as well.

While still an intimate performance, The Metro has roughly twice the capacity of The Independent, with over 1,000 fans in attendance at the sold out show, for which proof of vaccination was mandatory for entry.

These two club shows are the band's first full concert performances of 2021 with a return to the big stage set for later this month where Metallica will headline two nights at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. It is not clear if the band intends to play any more pop-up shows in more cities, but if you are a fan looking to catch one of these rare moments, keep your eyes fixed on Metallica's social media pages and website.

Metallica Set List — Sept. 20, 2021 at The Metro in Chicago, Ill.

01. "Whiplash"

02. "Ride The Lightning"

03. "Harvester Of Sorrow"

04. "Cyanide"

05. "Through The Never"

06. "One"

07. "Sad But True"

08. "Moth Into Flame"

09. "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

10. "For Whom The Bell Tolls"

11. "Whiskey In The Jar"

12. "Fade To Black"

13. "Master Of Puppets"

Encore:

14. "Hardwired"

15. "Fuel"

16. "Seek & Destroy"

Metallica, "Master of Puppets" — Sept. 20, 2021

Metallica, "For Whom the Bell Tolls" — Sept. 20, 2021

Metallica, "Harvester of Sorrow" — Sept. 20, 2021

Metallica, "One" — Sept. 20, 2021