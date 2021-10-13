Mick Jagger looks to be having a blast tearing up the U.S. on The Rolling Stones' current stateside tour. At their concert in Nashville, Tenn., the other night, the 78-year-old English rocker told the audience he'd crashed a bachelorette party, among other pit stops in Music City.

Last month, Jagger made headlines by going incognito at a bar in Charlotte, N.C. He shared proof of his overlooked patronage on social media; the Stones performed at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 30. Days later, he seemingly lit up Nashville.

"I had a good time last night," the Stones singer said amid the band's gig at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Oct. 9 before going on to mention several local attractions, according to USA Today.

"I went to Printers Alley and sang 'Honky Tonk Women' in a karaoke bar," he continued. "I crashed a bachelorette party on a pedal tavern. They loved my Goo Goo Clusters. We all ended up at the Wild Beaver riding a mechanical bull."

Printers Alley is a famous downtown Nashville destination. "Honky Tonk Women," of course, is a 1969 Stones single also on their album Let It Bleed. The pedal tavern is a mobile bar drinkers power via bike pedals. The Goo Goo Cluster is a confection made in Nashville, the home base of the Wild Beaver Saloon.

With such a precise reading of Nashville, one might think Jagger is giving lip service. But the photo of him in Charlotte proves that he indeed gets out and about.

The U.S. leg of the band's No Filter Tour started last month in St. Louis before hitting Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Nashville. It continues through November with dates including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Atlanta. Stones drummer Charlie Watts died in August.