The legendary, iconic, renowned Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger hung out at a dive bar in Charlotte, N.C. last night (Sept. 29), surrounded by Stones fans — and went completely unnoticed.

This isn't a joke.

Earlier today, Jagger posted a photo of himself leaning against a high-top table sipping on a drink. "Out and about last night in Charlotte, N.C.," he wrote.

Local Charlotte reporter Joe Bruno tweeted the same photo and noted that the vocalist was at a bar called Thirsty Beaver Saloon. The rest of the people in the photo appear completely occupied otherwise, and while one can argue that they were either posing casually because they knew the photo was being taken or that they were simply trying not to bring attention to the singer, the co-owner of the bar has confirmed that they were actually unaware that he was there.

The best part is that the people to the right of Jagger in the image all had floor seats to the Rolling Stones' concert tonight at the Bank of America Stadium.

"Co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver Brian Wilson tells me Mick Jagger went unnoticed last night," Bruno wrote in the tweet. "Turns out the people to the right of him in this photo have floor tickets to the show tonight and they didn’t even realize it was him!"

Funny enough, a Twitter account called CLT Updates wrote today, "Last night, a group of friends at Thirsty Beaver were embroiled in a heated debate regarding whether some guy looked kind of like Mick Jagger."

Come on!

Another local writer named Jeremy Markovich investigated the situation a bit further, and also spoke with the co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver Saloon himself.

"Brian has been ripping them all morning long because those guys, those regulars, have tickets to the concert tonight. 'They’ll pay $400 for a ticket on the floor,' Brian says, 'but they don’t recognize Mick Jagger when he walks in the door.' Those guys have not gotten in touch with me yet. They could be horribly embarrassed. Or, you know, they could have day jobs," Markovich wrote in a blog post.

The bartender — who is young — apparently didn't recognize the Stones frontman either, according to Wilson. But, to be fair, the rocker seemingly used cash during his transaction, because there are no receipts that have his name on them from the night.

See all of the tweets below.

The Stones are currently on the 2021 leg of their No Filter U.S. tour — their first without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August at the age of 80. See their remaining dates here.