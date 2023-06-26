Legendary Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars, who's no longer performing with the band, got real about his mortality in a new interview, saying he doesn't expect to live a lot longer and that he wants his remains jettisoned into the Bermuda Triangle.

It's from the same chat where Mars — whose Motley Crue replacement is guitarist John 5 — said he barely played on Motley Crue's latest three albums.

After his 2022 departure from Crue that pitted him against the group in subsequent legal battles, Mars has now predicted his own death within the next eight years, as UCR reported.

READ MORE: Mick Mars Says He Barely Played on the Most Recent Motley Crue Albums

As for his remains? "I want them to take it into an airplane and drop it into the center of the Bermuda Triangle," the 72-year-old rocker tells Rolling Stone in the interview that emerged on June 24.

"I want people to be able to say, 'Mick Mars is lost in the Bermuda Triangle,'" he continues.

Mick Mars, Motley Crue Mick Mars in December 2019 (Kevin Winter, Getty Images) loading...

Mick Mars Contemplates His Mortality

"I'm probably just going to live another seven or eight years," Mars also suggests to the music magazine in another part of the interview.

"I'm old enough, man," the guitarist adds. "I'm not going to live to be 85 or 90 — I just have a feeling. I don't want to, either. My brain doesn't want this ugly-ass body that's all fucked up to keep going. I wish I could just take the information out of my brain [and] put it on a chip into somebody else or a robot. There's still a lot of stuff going on up there."

Mick Mars' Retirement From Touring

It was first revealed Mars would stop performing with Motley Crue in an official statement in October 2022. His longtime battle with ankylosing spondylitis, a type of advanced arthritis, reportedly spurred the decision. But the guitarist is now suing Motley Crue for apparently "unilaterally" removing him from the band, among other assertions.

In an interview from April, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx asserted that Mars was "a little bit confused" and was being "misled" by his people. "We've always been really supportive of Mick no matter what Mick was going through," Sixx added.

Below, watch a video recapping Motley Crue's current situation with Mars. Under that, see Crue's upcoming tour dates. Find a list of other rock and metal bands touring in 2023 here. Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app for more.

Watch: Mick Mars Files Lawsuit Against Motley Crue, Band Fires Back in Statement

Motley Crue 2023 Tour Dates

June 27 – Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena

July 1 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

July 2 – Lytham, England @ Lytham Festival

July 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 6 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Green

Aug. 5 – Syracuse, N.Y. @JMA Wireless Dome

Aug. 8 – Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stad.

Aug. 11 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Aug. 13 – Omaha, Neb. @ Charles Schwab Field

Aug. 16 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Skelly Field

Aug. 18 – El Paso, Texas @ Sun Bowl Stad.

Nov. 3 – Kanagawa, Japan @ Yokohama Arena

Nov. 4 – Kanagawa, Japan @ Yokohama Arena

Nov. 8 – Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stad.

Nov. 11 – Sydney, Australia @ Olympic Park

Nov. 14 – Melbourne, Australia @ Docklands Stad.