Milwaukee Metal Fest Announces 40 Bands for First Lineup Since 2007 – Lamb of God, Anthrax + More

It's back! Thanks to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the Milwaukee Metal Fest has returned to the annual festival circuit, having last taken place in 2007. The event was once one of the premiere stops for metal lovers, and Jasta looks like he's bringing it back with a stellar lineup that should help solidify the festival's future for years to come.

Sitting atop the bill are some of metal's biggest acts, with Lamb of God, Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies set to rock out over Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28) at Milwaukee's The Rave/Eagles Club.

"The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to. Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26, 27, and 28) — it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life," says Jasta. "I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee. I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"

Borror adds, "Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic. Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is fucking incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!"

In addition to the aforementioned headliners, the weekend is set to include sets from

Napalm Death, Dark Angel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall, Corrosion of Conformity, Fear Factory, After the Burial, The Halo Effect, Dying Fetus, Immolation, Crowbar, Vio-Lence, Goatwhore, Jungle Rot, Misery Index, Broken Hope, Terror, Macabre, Gatecreeper, Sanguisugabogg, Frozen Soul, Defeated Sanity, Dying Wish, Khemmis, Undeath, Blood Incantation, Imperial Triumphant, Impaler, Fuming Mouth, Ingrown, HATH, Repentance, Casket Robbery, Disinter, Thrown Into Exhile and Toxic Ruin.

The Milwaukee Metal Fest launched in the '80s, but fell on some hard times at the beginning of the 2000s. Milwaukee Metal Fest XVIII took place in 2004, but it was another three years before Milwaukee Metal Fest XIX was staged in 2007. That proved to be the final year of the festival until Jasta stepped in to purchase the rights for the event last year.

You can get your tickets for the 2023 edition of the Milwaukee Metal Fest here, and for other questions about the music weekend, be sure to check out the event's website.