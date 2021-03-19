Industrial legends Ministry have now rescheduled their U.S. tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the landmark The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste for a third time. A new set of dates has just been announced for the run featuring special guests Helmet and Front Line Assembly.

Originally KMFDM were scheduled to open alongside Front Line Assembly, but, per a press release, "Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 protocols for visas, travel and vaccine distribution in Germany as well as immigration uncertainty, KMFDM will regrettably not be taking part in this tour."

The run, which stretches from Oct. 3 through Nov. 3, is comprised mostly of the same cities and venues and any changes have been noted in the complete listing at the bottom of the page.

A new date in Charlotte, N.C. has also been added and tickets for that show will go on sale on March 22 at 10AM ET. Previously purchased tickets will be honored and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

For ticketing and more information, visit the Ministry website.

"With current COVID-19 restrictions, we are forced to again move our scheduled March/April 2021 U.S. tour to October/November 2021 and hoping normalcy returns by then," said Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen. "With vaccinations and better care happening, we all feel the fall is realistic. We can’t wait to get out there and play not only The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste material for you all but some stuff off our new album as well," he continued.

"Stay safe and see you in the fall!"

Ministry, Helmet + Front Line Assembly: 2021 Tour Dates

Oct. 03 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 04 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Oct. 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Oct. 08 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks **

Oct. 09 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Oct. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Oct. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Oct. 15 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Oct. 16 — Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre

Oct. 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Oct. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore *

Oct. 21 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live! ***

Oct. 24 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

Oct. 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Oct. 29 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 30 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theatre

Nov. 02 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 03 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

* indicates a new date not included on the original run

** indicates a venue change from the original run

*** indicates a date where Helmet will not be appearing