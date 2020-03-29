Ministry Start Recording New Album During Quarantine

Alex Kluft, Loudwire

Like many acts currently off the road, Ministry have decided to use the downtime to start work on new music. In a posting featuring frontman Al Jourgensen, it was revealed that the band has entered the studio to start "making a new record."

The photo features Jourgensen wearing a stylishly-painted gas mask with a red, white and blue, stars and stripes-theme. Jourgensen is photographed in front of a recording console with the message on the post reading, "Until further notice … we’ll be quarantined in the studio making a new record."

The post was captioned with the hashtags: #MinistryBand #WeAreMinistry #Ministry #AlJourgensen #InTheStudio #Quarantine #StayTuned

Ministry's last album, AmeriKKKant, was released in March of 2018, featuring the songs "Antifa" and "Twilight Zone." The group announced a summer tour dubbed the "Industrial Strength" tour with fellow industrial giants KMFDM and Front Line Assembly. The trek will find the band celebrating 30 years of The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste. Set to start July 1 in Seattle, the tour is still on as of press time.

