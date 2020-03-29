Ministry Start Recording New Album During Quarantine

Like many acts currently off the road, Ministry have decided to use the downtime to start work on new music. In a posting featuring frontman Al Jourgensen, it was revealed that the band has entered the studio to start "making a new record."

The photo features Jourgensen wearing a stylishly-painted gas mask with a red, white and blue, stars and stripes-theme. Jourgensen is photographed in front of a recording console with the message on the post reading, "Until further notice … we’ll be quarantined in the studio making a new record."

The post was captioned with the hashtags: #MinistryBand #WeAreMinistry #Ministry #AlJourgensen #InTheStudio #Quarantine #StayTuned

Ministry's last album, AmeriKKKant, was released in March of 2018, featuring the songs "Antifa" and "Twilight Zone." The group announced a summer tour dubbed the "Industrial Strength" tour with fellow industrial giants KMFDM and Front Line Assembly. The trek will find the band celebrating 30 years of The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste. Set to start July 1 in Seattle, the tour is still on as of press time.