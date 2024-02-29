Here's your chance to win a Ministry HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES autographed vinyl!

Loudwire Nights is on board with its support of the latest album from the Al Jourgensen-led Ministry, offering up a signed red with white splatter vinyl from Al himself as the latest addition to your Loudwire Record Club.

Jourgensen and Ministry are on their game with driving rockers such as "Goddamn White Trash," "Just Stop Oil" and "B.D.E." that both rock and inform you in the process.

It didn't take long for Jourgensen to find inspiration for his latest album. He recently told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong, "Look at the world we live in. I mean, that pretty much raises the intensity level. I don't want to be a frog in a boiling pot. I want to get the hell out of the pot, so I start screaming about things. The more the world goes down the toilet, the better Ministry seems to get." You can check out more of that chat below.

While ultimately you hope to win the autographed Ministry vinyl, this contest does have a runner-up prize with one fan receiving just the red with white splatter HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES vinyl, which was limited to a 500 copy run.

To enter, simply provide your contact details in the entry box provided at the bottom of this post. You'll have until 10AM ET next Tuesday (March 5) to get your entry in for this contest and if your name is chosen for the grand prize or runner-up, we'll reach out and contact you.

You can also get tickets for Ministry currently out on the road with Front Line Assembly and Gary Numan. And just this reminder that you can hear Ministry on the Loudwire Nights radio show, airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.