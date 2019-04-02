Are the Classic Misifts Lineup Teasing More Tour Dates?

Last weekend, the classic lineup of the Misfits teased what may be more shows in store for the reunited clan of Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein. Shared on both Danzig and the band's social media, the hint seemed to point to an upcoming U.S. concert from the influential noisemakers.

Are more tour dates coming from the original Misfits after they came back from the dead three years ago at Riot Fest? The aforementioned tease shows the band's iconic emblem overtaking an arena that may be familiar to SoCal members of the Fiend Club: the new-ish Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

See the images below. The classic Misfits lineup currently have one U.S. show on the books for Saturday, April 27, at Allstate Arena in Chicago. So perhaps a Los Angeles gig from the horror-punk veterans is soon to follow and it too may be a one-off.