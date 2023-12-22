How many of us have had a moment like this—a song comes on over the radio, maybe at a party, maybe at an event? It's a well-known song, and people start to chime in as the music blasts. You feel that energy and start to sing along, yelling out the words you were convinced you knew. Until that fateful moment when everyone sings a lyric out, and you realize you've been singing the song wrong your entire life.

There is a name for this phenomenon of mishearing: mondegreen. Mondegreen occurs when someone mishears a phrase, but, to the listener, it sounds correct and makes complete sense. The term was coined in 1954 when Sylvia Wright, a writer, detailed a time in her childhood when she thought a line in a traditional Scottish ballad read "they have slain the Earl Amurray, And Lady Mondegreen'' but later found out that the correct verse was "They have slain the Earl Amurray, And laid him on the green."

He Said, She Said

Mondegreen is incredibly common. People mishear lyrics in even the most famous rock songs. As a result, a listener's interpretation of the song can change. The song becomes sillier, more shocking, or just plain confusing.

Stacker compiled a list of misheard lyrics from 25 iconic rock songs, pulling information from the news, music journalism, and independent polls. The misheard lyrics are listed alongside the correct lyrics, so if you realize that you've been singing a mondegreen while belting out any of these rock hits, you might learn that there's a different (accurate) lyric that fits the song much more coherently.

LOOK: Misheard lyrics from iconic rock songs Stacker compiled a list of misheard lyrics from 25 iconic rock songs, pulling information from the news, music journalism, and independent polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker