Morbid Angel Guitarist Trey Azagthoth Collapses Onstage During Hometown Show

Morbid Angel guitarist Trey Azagthoth collapsed onstage last night (April 21) during the band's hometown show in Tampa, Florida.

A video of the incident, recorded by an audience member, shows the 58-year-old musician leaning drastically to the side while performing, struggling to stay on his feet. A couple of roadies quickly came to steady him and help him to the back of the stage while he desperately grabbed at loose chords and equipment.

After a short break, bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker told the crowd Azagthoth "injured himself." He and the other members of Morbid Angel played one more song before ending the show. "I think we're gonna call it a night, man," Tucker told the crowd. "Without the leader… I apologize. I love all you motherfuckers. Thank you for coming. Hopefully Trey is all right. We'll see you all again real soon, man. You have a good fucking night."

The Tampa show was part of Morbid Angel's "United States Of Terror" 2023 tour. The run was scheduled to conclude tonight (April 22) in Fort Lauderdale, but it's unclear at the time of this writing if the concert will proceed as planned.

The incident comes about a month after 50-year-old Fred Livingston Jr. died when the roof collapsed at a Morbid Angel concert in Belvidere, Illinois. 260 people were at the Apollo Theater on March 31 when the collapse occurred as a storm rolled through the area. 28 people were taken to local hospitals by paramedics, and another 48 people sought treatment on their own. The band recently launched a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to support Livingston's family.