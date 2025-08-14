Here are the most collected albums from 11 classic rock acts from the 1970s.

We recently utilized Discogs, an online platform for collectors to catalog and sell albums, to identify the most sought-after titles from classic rock acts that dominated the 1970s.

Bands such as AC/DC and Led Zeppelin are nearly just as popular among music collectors today as they were more than 50 years ago.

Here's a look at which classic rock albums remain "must-haves" for collectors today.

AC/DC

Back in Black is AC/DC's first album with Brian Johnson as the band's lead singer following the death of Bon Scott. How many times can you say a band's seventh album and first with a new lead singer is their most popular?

1. Back in Black (1980), 255,121 copies collected

2. Highway To Hell (1979), 166,292 copies

3. For Those About To Rock (1981), 107,518 copies

4. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (1976), 102,677 copies

5. Let There Be Rock (1977), 100,741 copies

Aerosmith

Aerosmith's Toys in the Attic almost took on two lives that helped propel it to the top of collectors' lists.

First, there was the initial 1975 release. Nearly 11 years later, the album regained popularity after Run-DMC's version of "Walk This Way." The cover was enough to make Aerosmith a mainstay rock act throughout the 1980s.

1. Toys in the Attic (1975), 88,657 copies collected

2. Rocks (1976), 61670 copies

3. Pump (1989), 55,741 copies

4. Aerosmith (1973), 48,027 copies

5. Permanent Vacation (1987), 45,768 copies

Deep Purple

A masterclass in heavy rock, Deep Purple's sixth album turned out to be the band's most commercially successful release.

1. Machine Head (1972), 139,931 copies collected

2. Made in Japan (1972), 124,990 copies

3. Deep Purple in Rock (1970), 121,241 copies

4. Fireball (1971), 67,508 copies

5. Burn (1974), 61,367 copies

Eagles

Eagles' Hotel California was a critical and commercial success when it was released in 1976. That commercial success has carried over well into the 2000s. The album has been certified 26 times platinum, marking 26 million units sold just in the U.S.

1. Hotel California (1976), 260,617 copies collected

2. The Long Run (1979), 91,205 copies

3. One of These Nights (1975), 74,008 copies

4. Desperado (1973), 60,767 copies

5. Eagles (1972), 50,655 copies

KISS

How could you not love an album that starts with a song like "Detroit Rock City?" Destroyer is full of KISS classics from Shout It Out Loud to Beth, marking one of the band's most complete releases.

1. Destroyer (1976), 96,081 copies collected

2. Alive! (1975), 69,300 copies

3. Dynasty (1979), 69,126 copies

4. Love Gun (1977), 60,639 copies

5. Alive II (1977), 56,417 copies

Led Zeppelin

Some of the greatest rock songs of all time live on Zeppelin's most collected album. The first half of the album, known as Led Zeppelin IV, alone has "Black Dog," "Rock and Roll" and "Stairway to Heaven," making it one of the best side ones of all time.

1. Untitled (Led Zeppelin IV) (1971), 399,290 copies collected

2. Led Zeppelin II (1969), 328,015 copies

3. Led Zeppelin (1969), 282,763 copies

4. Led Zeppelin III (1970), 249,816 copies

5. Houses of the Holy (1973), 208,043 copies

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd never really topped their 1973 debut. Nobody cared.

1. (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd) (1973), 71,181 copies collected

2. Second Helping (1974), 52,929 copies

3. Street Survivors (1977), 45,063 copies

4. One More From The Road (1976), 43,263 copies

5. Gimme Back My Bullets (1976), 25,714 copies

Pink Floyd

With nearly 700,000 copies listed, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon is one of the most collected albums among all Discogs users.

1. Dark Side of the Moon (1973), 691,978 copies collected

2. Wish You Were Here (1975), 418,545 copies

3. The Wall (1979), 407,822 copies

4. Animals (1977), 265,235 copies

5. Meddle (1971), 207,580 copies

Queen

Once known as the "most expensive album ever recorded," A Night at the Opera remains popular mostly on the back of people's love for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Queen has other albums that produced multiple hits, but the top song from this one is enough to push it to the top of collectors' lists.

1. A Night at the Opera (1975), 208,013 copies collected

2. News of the World (1977), 138,765 copies

3. The Game (1980), 114,289 copies

4. Jazz (1978), 101,086 copies

5. A Day At The Races (1976), 99,138 copies

The Rolling Stones

When it comes to The Rolling Stones, the late '60s and early '70s tend to be their sweet spot. Not to mention, there aren't many albums with a real working zipper on the cover.

1. Sticky Fingers (1971), 171,323 copies collected

2. Let It Bleed (1969), 155,386 copies

3. Some Girls (1978), 154,270 copies

4. Exile On Main St. (1972), 133,527 copies

5. Tattoo You (1981), 120,982 copies

The Who

In 1971, The Who found themselves with the seemingly insurmountable task of having to follow up the rock opera classic, Tommy. What came next was their most collected release ever.

1. Who's Next (1971), 180,331 copies collected

2. Tommy (1969), 125,280 copies

3. Live At Leeds (1970), 89,533 copies

4. Quadrophenia (1973), 84,784 copies

5. Who Are You (1978), 68,780 copies