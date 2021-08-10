One of the hardest parts of being an artist is consistently satisfying fan expectations while staying true to your creative goals.

Sure, tons of iconic bands achieve this balance without fail, but just as many have at least one record that – because it’s too different, too similar, or just too underwhelming – tends to draw massive hatred from their devotees.

Likewise, plenty of initially divisive LPs eventually earned greater admiration (such as Opeth’s Heritage, Radiohead’s Pablo Honey and KISS’ Music from “The Elder”’); however, the 10 releases below never truly found the redemption that they may – or may not – have deserved.

10 of the Most Hated Rock + Metal Albums (and Why) You can’t please ‘em all.