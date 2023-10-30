The Most + Least Played Song Live Off Every Iron Maiden Album

Here are the most and least played song live off every Iron Maiden album.

With 17 studio albums to their name, Iron Maiden have routinely been a band that is all about representing their latest record onstage, generally playing a generous handful of new tracks on any supporting trek.

It offers what is often a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these selections live, many new album cuts appearing just on the album tour and that's it. For Maiden fans, especially those who are eagerly await more 21st century material, it's a welcome opportunity.

And, of course, with a catalog this big and this strong, there are no shortage of hits and fan favorites that feel like a near requirement on every tour. Still, Iron Maiden have, from time to time, dropped some of their most well-known songs ("Run to the Hills," "The Trooper," "The Number of the Beast," "Hallowed Be Thy Name," etc) from the set, making room for more rarities.

Amid nearly 175 songs, there is only one Iron Maiden track that has been played live more than 2,000 times. And as for the least played songs live, there's only two songs have been performed just one time!

Geek out over some Iron Maiden setlist stats directly below.

The Most Played Song Live Off Every Iron Maiden Album With setlist.fm as our guide, here's the most played song off each of Iron Maiden's 17 studio albums (as of Aug. 21, 2023). Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The Least Played Song Live Off Every Iron Maiden Album With setlist.fm as our guide, here's the least played song off each of Iron Maiden's 17 studio albums (as of Aug. 21, 2023). Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

