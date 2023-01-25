Study Shows the Most Listened to Classic Rock Artist in Every Country

If you've ever wondered which of your favorite bands are popular in other parts of the world, Liberty Games gathered a set of data that reveals which classic rock artists are the most popular in every country.

Liberty Games looked at YouTube play counts in every country over the last 12 months to determine which artist was listened to the most from a variety of genres. Based on the findings, Queen are the most-listened to classic rock artist in the world, having come in at No. 1 in 63 different countries, including Mexico and the U.K. among others, with a total of 1.86 billion total listens over the last year.

Guns N' Roses were the second most-listened to classic rock artist in the world. Though they didn't come in at No. 1 in nearly as many countries as Queen, they were quite popular in South America, and racked in a total of 1.33 billion listens. AC/DC came in at No. 3, also with 1.33 billion streams, and were the top classic rock artist in the U.S. and Canada.

Bon Jovi, Metallica, Nirvana, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Pink Floyd were the other top seven names included in the global findings for most listens, respectively. Journey, Def Leppard, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Jimi Hendrix, Thin Lizzy, Chicago, David Bowie and The Eagles garnered the most listens in a few countries too.

See an illustration of the results below to see where each artist clocked in the most listens.

As far as the most-listened to artists in the world of all genres, rock didn't make the cut. Alka Yagnik was the No. 1 artist, with a total of 14.8 billion listens, and Bad Bunny, BTS and Blackpink were some of the other names included in the Top 10 as well.

The Most-Listened to Classic Rock Artists Around the World Liberty Games loading...