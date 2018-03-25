In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 25, 2018:

- Motley Crue's The Dirt movie continues to take shape. Actor David Costabile, currently a cast member on the Showtime series Billions, has been chosen to portray legendary rock manager Doc McGhee in the film. Costabile's other credits include Breaking Bad, Suits, Damages and the film Lincoln.

- The 2016 Metallica album Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct has more juice left in it. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is set to climb from No. 42 to No. 2 this week, with the ascension in sales attributed to a bundle offering tied to the second leg of their WorldWired North American tour.

- Congrats to Sammy Hagar, whose latest accolade is a plaque on the Bammies Walk of Fame in San Francisco. The Bammies are the Bay Area music scene equivalent of the Grammys. Watch an ABC 7 News feature on the honor here.

- The Ghost Inside's Jonathan Vigil has checked in with a new health update since having surgery to fuse his ankle. The singer has undergone a number of surgeries since the band's 2015 bus crash. See what he shares here.

- Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess recently had a chance to play a solo date in Portland, Ore., as part of his "From Bach to Rock: A Musician's Journey" show. Watch fan-shot footage of Rudess performing David Bowie's "Space Oddity" here.

- No, you have not entered an '80s video game. You have, however, found The Sword's 8-bit themed video for the title track of their Used Future album that you can check out here. The album just arrived this past week.

- While Zakk Wylde obviously has a schedule filled with Ozzy Osbourne performances, he has carved out some time for a trio of Zakk Sabbath performances in August. Fans in San Jose, Sacramento and Las Vegas will be getting shows. Get more details here.