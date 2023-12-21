Unfortunately, Motley Crue have canceled their planned "Crue Year's Eve" 2023 concert scheduled to take place at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, this New Year's Eve, Dec. 31.

On Thursday (Dec. 21), just ten days ahead of the scheduled gig, Motley Crue explained why they were canceling the show in a brief statement.

"It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crue Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled," the band said in a post that afternoon.

"The very short time frame to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control," Motley Crue added before concluding their message hopefully — "We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!"

New Motley Crue?

But fear not, Crue fans — new Motley Crue music on the way, according to Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx. The rocker's also working on something with filmmaker Rob Minkoff, co-director of The Lion King.

"Yes @MotleyCrue will be releasing new music is 2024 and separately yes I am working with @RobMinkoff developing a new music related animation project," Sixx said Dec. 13.

Crue-heads knew this was coming. After all, the band hit the studio with producer Bob Rock in April. Sixx and John 5, Crue's new guitarist, had already been writing and collab-ing together, including for the new songs on 2019's The Dirt soundtrack.

In July, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil explained, "We went in the studio not too long ago — about six months ago — and recorded three new songs."

Motley Crue Cancellation Statement

Motley Crue 2024 Festival Tour Dates

May 3 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel

May 4 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel

May 9 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

June 21 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

July 11 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

July 13 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Blues Fest