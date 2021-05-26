Seattle grunge pioneers Mudhoney are set to release a deluxe edition of their 1991 album Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge this summer to commemorate its 30th anniversary, and have dropped a new video to go with it. This special release will be available through their home label, Sub Pop records.

The deluxe edition will feature a remastered version of Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge, a 15-track LP and CD, which includes seven previously unreleased songs, as well as a poster, photos of the band and other extras. The LPs will be on colored vinyl, and the album artwork features a new design too.

This special 30th anniversary edition of the album will be out July 23, but you can pre-order it now through Sub Pop. Pre-orders come with a streaming link that allows fans to listen to the set up to four weeks before the tangible album comes out. There's also an exclusive T-shirt to go with the album that you can purchase at this location.

Mark Arm formed Mudhoney in 1988 following the dissolution of Green River, which was one of Sub Pop's household bands. The EP Superfuzz Bigmuff and the single "Touch Me I'm Sick," in particular, were a commercial success for Sub Pop.

Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge was the band's second studio album, and according to Steve Waksman's This Ain't the Summer of Love: Conflict and Crossover in Heavy Metal and Punk, Sub Pop co-founder Bruce Pavitt claimed that the album saved the label from "economic ruin."

Along with the announcement of the album, Sub Pop have released a new video for the remastered song "Ounce of Deception," which was a b-side to the 1991 "Let It Slide" single. Watch it below.

Mudhoney, "Ounce of Deception"

Sub Pop

subpop.com

Mudhoney, Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge 30th Anniversary Album Art + Track Listing

Sub Pop

1. Generation Genocide

2. Let It Slide

3. Good Enough

4. Something So Clear

5. Thorn

6. Into the Drink

7. Broken Hands

8. Who You Drivin’ Now?

9. Move Out

10. Shoot the Moon

11. Fuzzgun ‘91

12. Pokin’ Around

13. Don’t Fade IV

14. Check-Out Time

15. March to Fuzz

16. Ounce of Deception

17. Paperback Life (Alternate Version)

18. Fuzzbuster

19. Bushpusher Man

20. Flowers for Industry

21. Thorn (1st Attempt)

22. Overblown

23. March From Fuzz

24. You’re Gone

25. Something So Clear (24-Track Demo)

26. Bushpusher Man (24-Track Demo)

27. Pokin’ Around (24-Track Demo)

28. Check-Out Time (24-Track Demo)

29. Generation Genocide (24-Track Demo)