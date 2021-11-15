Late Metallica legend Cliff Burton left a gigantic impact on heavy metal and remains one of the most influential musicians in the genre’s history. Watch these musicians talk about the bassist, plus a special addition from Cliff's father Ray.

Fans often refer to Cliff Burton as the spiritual battery of Metallica, providing pummeling energy and a rhythmic backbone to the legendary band’s early works. But Dave Mustaine shared a lesser known story about Cliff, explaining how the bassist’s obsession with Lynyrd Skynyrd bled into the creation of Metallica’s “The Four Horsemen.”

Before joining Metallica in 2003, bassist Robert Trujillo had an eerie experience on the eve of his audition. While staying at Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin’s house, Trujillo gazed up at a photo of Cliff that Bordin, a childhood friend of Burton’s, had displayed. “I said, ‘Cliff, if I get this gig, I won’t let you down. I promise.’ I almost felt like he was checking me out. Hopefully he was giving me a thumbs up. I’ll never forget that moment because it was very surreal, but it was very important.”

Watch these clips along with Flea inducting Metallica into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more artists speaking about Cliff Burton in the Loud List below.

Musicians Talking About Cliff Burton