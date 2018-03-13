We’ve got another exclusive acoustic performance from Myles Kennedy. Last week, we shared the Alter Bridge / Slash frontman jamming the title track from his Year of the Tiger solo album, and this time around, Kennedy is tackling “Devil on the Wall.”

“Devil on the Wall” is one of the most personal tracks from Kennedy’s debut solo effort, addressing the death of his father head-on with lyrics like, “Devil unkind always creeping in the blind / With shadows of the dearly departed” and “Drawn to the light but now the light is dead and gone / If there is a god why did he take my father's soul.”

It’s just Myles and his acoustic guitar for this performance, with the prolific singer giving his all to the dreary cut. With “Devil on the Wall” appearing as the fourth track on Year of the Tiger, it represents an emotional low for Kennedy, before he begins to find peace as the album progresses.

Watch Myles Kennedy perform “Devil on the Wall” in the special acoustic video above. Be sure to catch Kennedy on his solo tour and to grab a copy of Year of the Tiger, click here.

