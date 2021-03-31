Myles Kennedy Shows Soulful Side on Earth, Wind & Fire Cover

We've seen Myles Kennedy handle rock vocals with aplomb for years, but the Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist got a chance to show off his more soulful side joining a group of musicians for a cover of an Earth, Wind & Fire classic.

Kennedy took part in the Couch Riffs series of socially distanced covers that was started by Duff McKagan's Loaded musician Mike Squires. For this session, Squires tasked Kennedy and his cohorts with taking on the funky 1975 R&B and pop hit "Shining Star" from Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Earth, Wind & Fire.

The band for this session consists of Kennedy, Squires, guitarist Kathy Moore, drummer Dennis Leeflang and a horn section of Austin Drake, R.W. Enoch and Lindsay McMurray. Kennedy gets a chance to spread his wings a little, dipping into his upper register and even adding some falsetto. His vocals are accentuated in parts by backing vocalist Christa Wells and he also gets a showcase for his guitar skills as well.

"Shining Star" initially appeared on Earth, Wind & Fire's That's The Way of the World album in 1975. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Hot Soul Songs chart and has been certified as a gold single in the U.S.

Squires has consistently pulled together musicians for jams and you can see more of these collaborations via the Couch Riffs YouTube channel.

Kennedy is currently ramping up to the release of his second solo album, The Ides of March. The album is due May 14 and you can pre-order yours here (As Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases).

Couch Riffs, "Shining Star" (Earth, Wind & Fire Cover)